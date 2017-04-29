Spotted@Relay for Life 2017

Cancer survivors gather behind the 2017 Survivors banner to walk the first lap of the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Students on the Kendrick High Relay for Life team walk laps during the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Cancer survivors gather to walk the first lap of the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Caregivers of cancer survivors gather behind the Caregivers banner to walk the first lap of the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Timothy Whatley still holds his candle following the luminaries ceremony at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Survivors banners from previous years hang on the fences at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
Spotted at the 2017 American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Muscogee County at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium Friday.
ROBIN TRIMARCHI
ROBIN TRIMARCHI