Love was in the air at the 2017 American Cancer Society Relay for Life

Mark Shelnutt, who with co-counsel William Kendrick represents Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24, argued Friday for a mistrial on behalf of his client. Shelnutt was unsuccessful. The trial of the three alleged gangsters charged in last year’s fatal shooting at Peachtree Mall turned chaotic Friday when complaints about the jury foreperson led to her dismissal. She was replaced by an alternate juror, and that reset deliberations to start all over at 9 a.m. Monday. Shelnutt objected to removing the juror, saying a “heated disagreement” is not unusual. “That’s part of deliberations,” he said, adding, “She’s entitled to her conclusion,” and, “’Dr. Phil’ is not an insult.” He moved for a mistrial based on a hung jury. So did McFarland’s attorney Nancy Miller.