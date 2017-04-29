Love was in the air at the 2017 American Cancer Society Relay for Life

The annual walk to honor cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to the disease and raise money for research drew a few thousand people to A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium for an evening of camaraderie and celebration
Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
The trial of three alleged gang members charged in last year’s fatal shooting at Peachtree Mall turned chaotic Friday when complaints about the jury foreperson led to her dismissal. She was replaced by an alternate juror, and that reset deliberations to start all over at 9 a.m. Monday. This is an excerpt of Assistant District Attorney Pete Temesgen's argument for dismissing the juror.

Mark Shelnutt, who with co-counsel William Kendrick represents Tekoa Chantrell Young, 24, argued Friday for a mistrial on behalf of his client. Shelnutt was unsuccessful. The trial of the three alleged gangsters charged in last year’s fatal shooting at Peachtree Mall turned chaotic Friday when complaints about the jury foreperson led to her dismissal. She was replaced by an alternate juror, and that reset deliberations to start all over at 9 a.m. Monday. Shelnutt objected to removing the juror, saying a “heated disagreement” is not unusual. “That’s part of deliberations,” he said, adding, “She’s entitled to her conclusion,” and, “’Dr. Phil’ is not an insult.” He moved for a mistrial based on a hung jury. So did McFarland’s attorney Nancy Miller.

The Hope Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter held its fifth annual fundraising event at the W.C. Bradley Company museum. The auction proceeds directly serve the hundreds of women, children and men who are domestic violence victims in Columbus. The shelter also does outreach work and domestic violence awareness. Georgia ranks 12th in the nation for woman who are killed by men, and first in the nation for teen dating violence.

Retired Col. Keith Landry became an Army Ranger in March 1986, Landry, a recent U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate, had completed the all of the requirements to earn his Ranger tab and was on a final mission in the Florida panhandle. “Ranger Landry had no idea boarding the helicopter that morning that he would almost die on Santa Rosa Island, miss his Ranger School graduation and end up fighting for his career after being in a coma for almost a month,” Ballesteros said.

On Thursday morning, TSYS gathered for its annual meeting of shareholders inside its downtown Columbus campus auditorium. It was the final meeting with Jim Blanchard and Jimmy Yancey as directors on the TSYS board, with the two not up for re-election by shareholders. They have served on the board since TSYS became a publicly traded company in 1983, with it still a subsidiary of Synovus Financial Corp. at the time. It was spun off from Synovus as a standalone company in 2007. Blanchard is a retired chairman and CEO of Synovus, while Yancey is a retired Synovus chairman, president and chief operating officer.

