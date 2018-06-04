Whitewater Express owner: "We're devastated that this happened"
Dan Gilbert, owner, Whitewater Express spoke at length Monday about the drowning death of Alvin Lino on one of the company's trips on the Chattahoochee River this past weekend. These are excerpts from that interview.
Alvin Lino of Mableton, Ga., drowned on the Chattahoochee River urban whitewater course after the raft capsized while "surfing" the rapid known as Ambush. Lino's is the first fatality on the whitewater course since it opened in May 2015.
The first Food Truck Friday arrived at the Liberty Theatre with five local food trucks and a hot dog stand inside the Cultural Center. Executive Director Shae Anderson hopes to make it a monthly lunch at the Liberty throughout the year
Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.
The Midland Community Farmers Market is now in full swing. The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon from May through October. It's located at 9110 Warm Springs Road in Midland, Georgia. Here's a quick look from a recent Saturday.
Gunnery Sgt. Casey Wojtkowski finished the 260-mile Run Across Georgia at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night - seven days and 19 hours after the start in Savannah. "Physically it was enduring," he said. "Emotionally it was - you had to keep pushing forward."
George William “Bill” Snipes, 64, so far faces 18 counts of theft by taking. His Atlanta attorney Jerry Froelich tried Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to get his client’s $1.3 million bond reduced, but Judge Julius Hunter refused.
Defense attorney Jerry Froelich represented George William "Bill" Snipes during a court hearing Wednesday morning. Snipes is accused of stealing millions of dollars in insurance claim settlements from his clients. This happened after the hearing.
Jarod Ingram waited six years for his trial in the June 2012 death of his ex-wife Ciara Ingram. Now that the "brick wall" of murder charges are behind him, he looks forward to reuniting with his children and living the life that God wants for him
Before he was twelve hours old, newborn Thomas "Banks" Cashbaugh had saved more than $1,500 dollars for his college education. He did so thanks to a gift from the Path2College529 Plan, and being the first "529 Day Baby" at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
This time-lapse video captures passing clouds over downtown Columbus Tuesday morning. Did you get any nice photos and/or video from Alberto's visit to the valley? If so, feel free to share with us at newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com. Have a good day!