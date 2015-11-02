FIND A SUBSCRIPTION THAT SUITS YOU
Compare the features of our subscription plans below.
|DIGITAL ACCESS
|DIGITAL ACCESS &
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
HOME DELIVERY
|Prize-winning
investigative reporting
|24/7 breaking news on app
and ledger-enquirer.com
|News app built for iPhone,
iPad and Android
|Digital newspaper replica edition optimized
for your tablet or desktop computer
|Insider access to rewards, offers,
giveaways, events and more
|Delivery of the newspaper to
your home or business
|Access to special
Sunday coupon section
|$0.50/week
(4-Week Trial)
|$1.92/week
(Billed every four weeks)