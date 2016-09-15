Album review: Teenage Fanclub plays it soft on 'Here'

Back when it was signed to Creation Records in the U.K., Teenage Fanclub floated its three-part harmonies and unabashedly Big Star-like melodies atop guitars that closed the gap between "fuzz" and "noise" on the feedback gauge. In the rush of guitar-based rock that poked at the mainstream in the early 1990s, the Scottish band was a contender - Spin even ranked its third album, the archly titled "Bandwagonesque," ahead of Nirvana's "Nevermind" atop the magazine's year-end list in 1991.