Plan Ahead

Sept. 24
Beekeepers Course
The Chattahoochee Valley Beekeepers Association offers this course on what it takes to be a beekeeper, 2-4 p.m. Learn about the equipment, costs, and time and effort required. Oxbow Meadows Learning Center. $25. chattahoocheebeekeepers.com
Sept. 26
Black Nurses Association Meet and Greet
Sponsored by the Columbus Georgia Metro Chapter, 6 p.m. The event is open to all nurses and nursing students interested in learning more about the association. Fellowship, fun, information and refreshments. St. Francis Hospital, Butler Pavilion, Classroom B. Free. 706-575-1954
Sept. 27
PAWS Humane Volunteer Orientation
There are many ways volunteers can make a difference in animal lives at PAWS Humane. 5:30 p.m. sharp. Requirements: Ages 16-17 must have a parent/guardian attend to sign the youth waiver release form; must wear a volunteer t-shirt ($10.80). 4900 Milgen Rd. Free. volunteer@pawshumane.org
Turning of the Seasons: The Moulthrop Family and the Chattahoochee River Dams Project
View pieces from the Moulthrop Family’s latest project working with reclaimed wood from the Chattahoochee River Dams. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Rd. Free. www.columbusmuseum.com
Sept. 29
CSU Wind Orchestra
Introduces newest graduate student conductor, John Kelly. Performing with faculty artists. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. www.columbusstate.edu/music
