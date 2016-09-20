Annual ArtPrize competition taking place in western Michigan

The annual ArtPrize competition is taking place in western Michigan, with works by hundreds of artists on display.
The event starts Wednesday following a preview week. On Oct. 7, the winners of $500,000 in cash prizes will be revealed.
During the event, the public will vote on its favorite entries using mobile devices and the ArtPrize website. Awards of $200,000 are decided by public vote and an expert jury, and an additional $100,000 in prizes is awarded to the top entries in each category.
Displays are at venues throughout Grand Rapids and the event is a big tourism draw for the region, attracting visitors from around the world. This year's event includes more than 1,400 entries by artists representing 44 countries and 40 U.S. states and territories.
---
Online:
http://www.artprize.org
