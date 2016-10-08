Photo Gallery: The Georgia National Fair in Perry

Jorja Cooper, 15, of Summerville, Georgia, exercises her cow, Myla, before the cow gets in front of the judges at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Cooper has been showing cows since she was in the 7th grade. (Photo Khrista Jackson/khristaj@uga.edu)
Khrista Jackson
Competitors lead their lambs around the show ring competing at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 10, 2016. Throughout the day, numerous families and farms will show their livestock in the various arenas the fair has to offer. (Eva Claire Schwartz/evacschwartz@gmail.com)
Eva-Claire Schwartz
Luke Nunnally, age 7, from Habersham County, Georgia, wins fifth place in showmanship with his goat Oklahoma at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 10, 2016. Nunnally's goat also won ninth in weight. (Eva Claire Schwartz/@evacschwartz@gmail.com)
Eva-Claire Schwartz
Elizabeth Mansour, 17, of Coweta County, Georgia, prepares to show her cow, Elle, at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on October 8, 2016. Mansour has been showing cows for eight years and has had Elle for one year. (Photo Khrista Jackson/khristaj@uga.edu)
Khrista Jackson
Meredith Camp, 15, from Concord, Georgia, comforts her ewe, Ophelia while competing in the Breeding Ewe Competition at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. She went on to win the Grand Champion Breeding Ewe Prize. (Photo/Jenn Finch, www.jennfinch.wordpress.com)
Jenn Finch
Meredith Camp, 15, from Concord, Georgia, celebrates after winning the Grand Champion Breeding Ewe Competition at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is her sixth year competing. (Photo/Jenn Finch, www.jennfinch.wordpress.com)
Jenn Finch
Addie Bridges, 14, from Menlo, Georgia, shows her cow to her father, Michael Bridges, 51, a robotics technician from Menlo, Georgia, while practicing for competition tomorrow at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is Bridges' third time showing in Perry, Georgia. (Photo/Kelsey E. Green, kegreen.professional@gmail.com)
Kelsey Green
Meredith Camp, 15, from Concord, Georgia, comforts her ewe, Ophelia, after winning first place in the Semifinals of the Breeding Ewe Competition at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Photo/Jenn Finch, www.jennfinch.wordpress.com)
Jenn Finch
Hannah Exum, 17, a high school senior from Nashville, Georgia, gives her goat a kiss before the judging competition at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. As a senior, this is one of Exum?s last competitions. (Photo/Gabi Robins)
Gabi Robins
Meredith Camp, 15, from Concord, Georgia, shakes hands with the judge after winning fourth place in her first breeding ewe event at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Camp went on to win the Grand Champion Breeding Ewe Prize. (Photo/Jenn Finch, www.jennfinch.wordpress.com)
Jenn Finch
Michael Lee, 41, and Lynn Lee, 45, from Harris County, Georgia, ride the ski lift above the Georgia National Fair on Saturday, October 8 in Perry, Georgia. (Photo/Hannah Brown)
Hannah Brown
Drew Williams, 20, from Milan, Georgia, a worker with Twisted South, grooms a steer before competition at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Photo/David Barnes, davidbarnesphoto@gmail.com)
David Barnes
Members of the Lady Cadence Drill Team from Tallapoosa, Georgia, practice before competing at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is their first competition as a team. (Photo/David Barnes, davidbarnesphoto@gmail.com)
David Barnes
David Barnes
Hannah Lankford, 21, left, and other members of the Lady Cadence Drill Team from Tallapoosa, Georgia, practice before competing at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Lankford is the head coach of the team his is their first competition as a team. (Photo/David Barnes, davidbarnesphoto@gmail.com)
David Barnes
Bryan Gray, 42, from Bonaire, Georgia, feeds his goat Sally before being shown at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. He and his family were showing multiple goats. (Photo/Katelyn Umholtz, kumholtz@uga.edu)
Katelyn Umholtz
Mason Sims, age 16, of Woodstock, Georgia, wipes his brow after losing a competition with his lamb, BB, at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 10, 2016. Sims will take various lambs into the ring over the course of the day. (Eva Claire Schwartz/evacschwartz@gmail.com) Sims:
Eva-Claire Schwartz
Zack Cothran, 16, from Toccoa, Georgia, sits with his goat, Number 5, before being shown. This was his first time showing his goat at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Photo/Katelyn Umholtz, kumholtz@uga.edu)
Katelyn Umholtz
Addie Bridges, 14, from Menlo, Georgia, walks her cow towards her father, Michael Bridges, 51, robotics technician from Menlo, Georgia, while practicing for competition tomorrow at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. This is Bridges' third time showing in Perry, Georgia. (Photo/Kelsey E. Green, kegreen.professional@gmail.com)
Kelsey Green
Meredith Camp, 15, from Concord, Georgia, competes in the Breeding Ewe Competition at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. She went on to win the Grand Champion Breeding Ewe Prize. (Photo/Jenn Finch, www.jennfinch.wordpress.com)
Jenn Finch
Meredith Camp, 15, from Concord, Georgia, competes in the Breeding Ewe Competition at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. She went on to win the Grand Champion Breeding Ewe Prize. (Photo/Jenn Finch, www.jennfinch.wordpress.com)
Jenn Finch
Meredith Camp, 15, from Concord, Georgia, poses with her ewe, Ophelia, after winning the Grand Champion Breeding Ewe Competition at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Photo/Jenn Finch, www.jennfinch.wordpress.com)
Jenn Finch
Meredith Camp, 15, from Concord, Georgia, poses with her ewe, Ophelia, after winning first place in the Semifinals of the Breeding Ewe Competition at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Photo/Jenn Finch, www.jennfinch.wordpress.com)
Jenn Finch
Plastic inflatable prizes hang above a game station at the Georgia National Fair on Saturday, October 8, 2016 in Perry, Georgia. (Photo/Hannah Brown, hgbrown@uga.edu)
Hannah Brown
Ronnie Thomas, 48, from Houston County High School blow dries his cow at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Photo/Jenn Finch, www.jennfinch.wordpress.com)
Jenn Finch
Hannah Exum, 17, and Presley James, 17, high school seniors from Nashville, Georgia, share a laugh while Exum prepares her goat for judging at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. As seniors, this is one of their last shows at the high school level. (Photo/Gabi Robins)
Gabi Robins
Tamara Davis, 27, left, from Atlanta, and her mother, Varian Davis, 57, right, from Fort Valley, Georgia, corral their horses during the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. They participated in the morning parade as horse riders. (Photo/David Barnes, davidbarnesphoto@gmail.com)
David Barnes
Taylor Willoughby, 16, left, from Oconee County, Georgia, sleeps by her steer while Makenzie Hale, 16, right, from Oconee County, sits by her steer with Willoughby at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Hale and Willoughby, both Oconee County High School juniors, have been competing for many years. (Photo/David Barnes, davidbarnesphoto@gmail.com)
David Barnes
Drew Williams, 20, left, from Milan, Georgia, a worker with Twisted South, grooms a steer before competition at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Photo/David Barnes, davidbarnesphoto@gmail.com)
David Barnes
Jacob McFarland, 10, from Sylvania, Georgia, laughs as his favorite goat, Nippy, bites the buttons on his shirt before a showing at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. "She's my bottle baby," says McFarland. He is one of four brothers who have raised cows and goats their entire lives. (Photo/Casey Sykes, www.caseysykes.com)
Casey Sykes
Meghan Boyette, 32, center, from Plant City, Florida, directs her team during practice at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Boyette is the team leader of Hearts for Horses, a 4H group who fled hurricane Matthew. This is their first time competing at the fair. (Photo/David Barnes, davidbarnesphoto@gmail.com)
David Barnes
Rodger Dykes, 57, left, from Smiths Station, Alabama, watches members of the Lady Cadence Drill Team practice at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Dykes owns his own business, Dykes Towing Services, and keeps his own horses. (Photo/David Barnes, davidbarnesphoto@gmail.com)
David Barnes
Twins Jacob and David McFarland, 10, from Sylvania, Georgia, show off the belt buckles they won at previous shows at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. Jacob and David are two of four brothers who have raised cows and goats their entire lives. (Photo/Casey Sykes, www.caseysykes.com)
Casey Sykes
Addison Boyette, 6, a first grade student from Plant City, Florida, laughs with teammate Jayden Ferrell, 12, a seventh grade student from Plant City, Florida, on Saturday, October 8, 2016, at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia. Boyette and Ferrell travelled to the Georgia National Fair to compete in 4-H Junior Competition with their riding team. (Photo/Ansley Walker, eawalker@uga.edu)
Ansley Walker
Elizabeth Mansour, 17, from Coweta County, Georgia, clips her cow, Elle, at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Photo/Cory A. Cole)
Cory Cole
Maryellen Pate, 13, from Madison County, Georgia, sits with her cow, Pandora, at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Photo/Casey Sykes, www.caseysykes.com)
Casey Sykes
Pressley Marsh, 7, a second grade student from Commerce, Georgia, enjoys a ride on Saturday, October 8, 2016, at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia. Marsh and his family travelled to Perry to attend the Georgia National Fair. (Photo/Ansley Walker, eawalker@uga.edu)
Ansley Walker
Emma Turner, 12, from Oconee County, Georgia, leads her cow at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia on Saturday, October 8, 2016. (Photo/Cory A. Cole)
Cory Cole
Josie Shoemaker, 10, a fifth grade student from Commerce, Georgia, sits for a face painter, on Saturday, October 8, 2016, at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia. Shoemaker and her family travelled to enjoy the Georgia National Fair on Saturday. (Photo/Ansley Walker, eawalker@uga.edu)
Ansley Walker
Karson Underwood, 5, a kindergarten student from Warner Robins, Georgia, rides a mechanical bull on Saturday, October 8, 2016, at the Georgia National Fair, in Perry, Georgia. Underwood and his family travelled from Warner Robins to enjoy the fair on Saturday. (Photo/Ansley Walker, eawalker@uga.edu)
Ansley Walker
Ansley Walker
Zoey Zellener, 6, a first grade student from Commerce, Georgia, reacts to her face paint at the Georgia National Fair on Saturday, October 8, 2016, in Perry, Georgia. Zellener and her family travelled from Commerce to enjoy the fair for the weekend. (Photo/Ansley Walker, eawalker@uga.edu)
Ansley Walker
Ansley Walker