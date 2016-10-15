Spotted at the Zombies v. Survivors 5K Run Friday night.

Runners did their best to "survive" several zombie attacks while participating in the Zombies v. Survivors 5K Run Friday evening. The event started and concluded in Woodruff Park and featured "zombies" attempting to take flags from the participating runners as the runners navigated the 5K distance. There was also a mini zombie tot trot.
Mike Haskey
mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com
