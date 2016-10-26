Entertainment

Ex-Aggie football player appears in court on rape charges

The Associated Press
LOGAN, Utah

A former Utah State football player who was dropped by the Atlanta Falcons in August over multiple sexual assault allegations has made his first appearance in court on rape charges.

The Herald Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2esHoHW ) that Torrey Green is charged with four counts of rape as well as aggravated kidnapping and forcible sexual abuse. The charges stem from allegations made during his time at Utah State from 2013 through this year.

Green remains jailed without bail. His attorney, Skye Lazaro, asked the judge Tuesday to set a bail hearing for December to allow her time to go over evidence.

Cache County District Attorney James Swink says his office investigated nine sexual assault accusations against Green, and charges have been filed in five of those cases.

Green has denied the allegations.

