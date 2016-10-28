Unique partnership restores popular food item to local fair

It all started in 1946, the year after World War II ended. The Exchange Club of Columbus began selling footlong hot dogs at the Chattahoochee Valley Fair. That tradition ended six years ago as the Exchange Club continued to sell its fall classic meal, but did so at the Shriner's Club in Midtown. Now, the Exchange Club footlong is back. But how can that be? Easy, Columbus Civic Center Director Ross Horner set as one of his goals to bring the traditional fair food back alongside the cotton candy and deep fried Oreos. And he did through a unique partnership. The local Exchange Club, now 33 members, did not have the volunteers to staff the booth. Horner proposed they let the Civic Center uses the name, produce the hot dogs with the same products from the same vendors and sell them with a percentage going to the Exchange Club. They worked a deal a couple of months ago. The Exchange Club did its traditional hot dog event last week at the Shriner's Club. This week, with one of two club members in the booth next to the Civic Center, Exchange Club footlongs are being sold at the fair.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Entertainment

Matt Damon brings 'Jason Bourne' to Idaho

Actor Matt Damon and "Jason Bourne" producer Frank Marshall walk the red carpet as shouting fans ask for selfies Wednesday July 20, 2016 at The Village in Meridian, Idaho. The duo brought the fifth film in the black-ops thriller series to Meridian for an advance screening, and to help raise money for the local YMCA.

Entertainment

Columbus location of Stars and Strikes set for Saturday morning grand opening

The Stars and Strikes entertainment complex has their grand opening Saturday morning at 10am. The 57,000-square-foot facility features bowling, laser tag, bumper cars and an arcade with a restaurant, bar, meeting space and party rooms and is located in the former Front Porch of the South thrift mall building at at 7607 Veterans Parkway.It will be the ninth such attraction the Alpharetta, Ga.-based company has launched in a little more than a decade and the first location outside of the Atlanta area.

Entertainment Videos