How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

The Stars and Strikes entertainment complex has their grand opening Saturday morning at 10am. The 57,000-square-foot facility features bowling, laser tag, bumper cars and an arcade with a restaurant, bar, meeting space and party rooms and is located in the former Front Porch of the South thrift mall building at at 7607 Veterans Parkway.It will be the ninth such attraction the Alpharetta, Ga.-based company has launched in a little more than a decade and the first location outside of the Atlanta area.