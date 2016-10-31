The 13 women who could show Bill Cosby had a pattern

1:46 Hotdoggers rack up miles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences traveling in iconic Wienermobile Pause

0:37 Police: Warrior Cab driver wasn't the original cab called

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

2:18 Rare touchdown gives little-used tight end Jalen Harris something to smile about

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:29 Historic Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course class graduates at Fort Benning

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets