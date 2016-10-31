Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Columbus Fair Sunday afternoon, October 30, 2016
photo@ledger-enquirer.com