1:37 Columbus woman, once homeless, serves people in need on Thanksgiving Pause

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

0:07 Don't blink or you'll miss this race

2:56 Haunted World makeup artist transforms into character

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

2:11 Unique partnership restores popular food item to local fair

0:52 Sneak Peek: Exotic animal petting zoo is part of this year's Shrine Club Circus