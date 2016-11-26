Fidel Castro clung to socialism, mentored new leftists

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales Pause

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

4:41 These conjoined twins have beaten the odds before and they'll survive separation, mom says

0:31 Sample Springer's production of 'Route 66' in less than 30 seconds

0:07 Don't blink or you'll miss this race

2:56 Haunted World makeup artist transforms into character

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin