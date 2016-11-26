Father of Turkish football star released to house arrest

Turkey's state-run news agency says the father of former Turkish football star and ruling party legislator Hakan Sukur has been released from prison and put under house arrest.
Anadolu Agency says Selmet Sukur was released late Friday over health considerations on condition he wears an electronic bracelet and does not leave the country.
An arrest warrant was issued for Hakan Sukur in August on charges of "membership in an armed terror organization." His father was arrested right after and both men's assets seized.
Sukur— who reportedly left Turkey last year— played for Inter Milan and Galatasaray and was Turkey's top goal-scorer in international competitions. He has made no secret of his affiliation to Gulen, and resigned from the ruling party in 2013 following a government rift with the movement.
Comments