Manslaughter conviction in death of ex-NFL star Will Smith

0:31 Parachutist sets field afire during holiday jump Pause

1:50 MercyMed of Columbus brings health care and faith to those in need

2:03 Rogue One: 'A Star Wars Story' commercial says #CreateCourage

2:24 New Ranger says "...the Jesus tab is forever, that's tattooed on my heart."

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

2:22 How a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker

0:31 Sample Springer's production of 'Route 66' in less than 30 seconds