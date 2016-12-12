'La La Land' tops Globes with 7 noms, 'Moonlight' with 6

Damien Chazelle's Los Angeles musical "La La Land" sang and danced its way to a leading seven Golden Globes nominations, with Barry Jenkins' celebrated coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" close on its heels with six nods.
"La La Land" earned nominations for its lead actors, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, as well best picture, comedy or musical. The film also scored nominations for directing, screenplay, score and original song in the nominations announced Monday in Los Angeles by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assocation.
"Moonlight" led the field in the dramatic categories, including best picture. It earned nods for Jenkins' directing and script, supporting actor favorite Mahershala Ali and supporting actress Naomie Harris.
The other nominees for best picture, drama, were "Manchester by the Sea," "Lion," "Hell or High Water" and Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge."
On the television side, "The People v. O.J. Simpson" continued its awards success with five nominations, including best limited series. Other regulars ("Veep," "Transparent") were also recognized, though a number of more recent acclaimed shows not eligible for September's Emmy Awards elbowed their way in, including "The Night Of," "Westworld," "Atlanta," "This Is Us" and "Insecure."
The film nominations also verified that this year's awards season isn't nearly so white as last year's. Along with "Moonlight," nominations were heaped on Denzel Washington's August Wilson adaptation "Fences" (including acting nods for Washington and Viola Davis), the interracial marriage drama "Loving" (leads Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton were each nominated) and the inspirational NASA drama about African-American mathematicians "Hidden Figures" (including Octavia Spencer). Those nominations confirmed what has already solidified as a notably more diverse Oscar field.
Kenneth Lonergan's tender portrait of grief, "Manchester by the Sea," landed five nominations, including best actor in a drama for Casey Affleck. Producer Matt Damon, in a statement, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press "for championing a little movie like ours."
The Weinstein Co.'s "Lion," the story of an Indian boy separated from his family, had an especially good morning. The film also earned nods for Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.
The best actress race is one of the year's most competitive, though it's so far been dominated by "Elle" star Isabelle Huppert. She was nominated for best actress in a drama, along with Amy Adams ("Arrival"), Natalie Portman ("Jackie"), Jessica Chastain ("Miss Sloane") and Negga.
The Hollywood Foreign Press, a collection of mostly freelance journalists, has a history of sometimes playing favorites, packing its lively banquet with stars and some eyebrow-raising selections. This year's picks featured some unlikely outliers like the unheralded Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Tom Ford's "Nocturnal Animals" for best supporting actor.
The best actor in a comedy or musical included, surprisingly, Jonah Hill for "War Dogs" and Ryan Reynolds for "Deadpool." Reynolds said on Twitter that "the entire 'Deadpool' team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight."
Other choices were anything but surprising. Meryl Streep landed her 30th nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy for "Florence Foster Jenkins." Streep, an eight-time winner, will also be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement.
In a sign of Hollywood's increasing dichotomy between mega blockbusters and smaller independent films, the lead nominee getters were overwhelmingly independent. Lionsgate led the way with 10 nods thanks largely to "La La Land." The indie outfit A24, producer of "Moonlight," followed with nine. Amazon Studios, which is distributing "Manchester by the Sea," outranked goliaths like the Walt Disney Co. (three noms) and Warner Bros. (just one). Plus, it earned five TV nods for "Transparent" and "Mozart in the Jungle."
The Jan. 8 Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Mel Gibson is back in the awards season mix after the Golden Globe Awards nominated him for best director for "Hacksaw Ridge."
The actor has largely been a pariah in Hollywood since his 2006 drunken driving arrest in which he launched into an anti-Semitic tirade. "Hacksaw Ridge" is the first film Gibson has directed in a decade, although he starred in 2011's "The Beaver" and other films since his arrest.
Gibson's conduct, including a separate rant against an ex-girlfriend, was mocked by Globes host Ricky Gervais in 2010 and the men exchanged barbs onstage at last year's ceremony.
Gibson won a Golden Globe for best director in 1996 for "Braveheart." He went on to win a pair of Academy Awards for the film.
"Hacksaw Ridge," which stars Andrew Garfield, has received widespread critical acclaim.
Ryan Reynolds isn't taking his Golden Globe nomination for the comic book film "Deadpool" too seriously.
The actor wrote on Twitter that "the entire Deadpool team is engaged in a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight."
Reynolds plays a wise-cracking assassin in "Deadpool" and its upcoming sequel. He was nominated for best actor in a film comedy or musical, a rare awards show nomination for a superhero portrayal.
The actor's post Monday included a picture of his character in a holiday sweater and Santa hat.
The Golden Globe nominees for best actor in a television drama have been announced. They are: Rami Malek, " Mr. Robot"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"; Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"; Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath."
Also announced Monday were the nominees for best actress in a television drama. They are: Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"; Claire Foy, "The Crown"; Keri Russell, "The Americans"; Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"; Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld."
The Golden Globe nominees for best actress in a film comedy or musical have been announced. They are: Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"; Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"; Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge Of Seventeen"; Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins."
Also announced Monday were the nominees for best performances by actors in a film comedy or musical. They are: Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"; Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"; Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"; Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool."
The nominations for Gosling and Stone are among the leading seven nominations announced for Damien Chazelle's Los Angeles musical "La La Land."
Meryl Streep landed her 30th nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy for "Florence Foster Jenkins."
The Golden Globe nominees for best actress in a film have been announced. They are: Amy Adams, "Arrival"; Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"; Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie."
Also announced Monday were the nominees for best performance by an actor in a film drama. They are: Casey Affleck, "Manchester By The Sea"; Joel Edgerton, "Loving"; Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"; Denzel Washington, "Fences."
The Golden Globe nominees for best film drama have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. They are: "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea," "Moonlight."
Also announced Monday were the nominees for best film comedy or musical. They are: "20th Century Women," "Deadpool," "Florence Foster Jenkins," "La La Land," "Sing Street."
The Golden Globe nominees for best TV drama series have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. They are: "The Crown," "Game of Thrones," "Stranger Things," "This is Us" and Westworld."
The Golden Globe nominees for best TV comedy series have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. They are: "Atlanta," "black-ish," "Mozart in the Jungle," "Transparent" and "Veep."
The Golden Globe nominees for best foreign film have been announced in Beverly Hills, California. The nominees are: "Divines," "Elle," "Neruda," "The Salesman," "Toni Erdmann,"
Also announced Monday were the nominations for best animated film. The nominees are: "Kubo and the Two Strings," "Moana," "My Life as a Zucchini," "Sing," "Zootopia."
Sound checks and other final preparations are underway for the announcement of this year's Golden Globe Awards .
Reporters gathered early Monday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where nominations for top film and television performances will be announced. Don Cheadle, Anna Kendrick and Laura Dern will announce the nominees on a stage flanked by two oversized Golden Globe Award statues.
Some of those in attendance snapped selfies in front of the stage Monday.
The winners will be announced on Jan. 8 in a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC.
Nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globes will be announced Monday morning from Beverly Hills, California.
The nominations will be streamed live online, beginning at 8:20 a.m. EST. Among the films expected to take in a number of nods are the nostalgic Los Angeles musical "La La Land," the lyrical coming-of-age tale "Moonlight" and the August Wilson adaptation "Fences." On the television side, HBO's sci-fi puzzle "Westworld" could be in for a big morning.
Meryl Streep, a 29-time nominee, will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Streep may also add a 30th nod to her resume for her lead performance in the period comedy "Florence Foster Jenkins."
The Jan. 8 Golden Globes will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and broadcast by NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
