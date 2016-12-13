Award-winning novelist, Shirley Hazzard, has died at 85

Award-winning novelist Shirley Hazzard has died at her home in New York City. She was 85.
Hazzard's "The Transit of Venus," which was published in 1980, won the National Book Critics Circle prize. She also was a three-time National Book Award finalist, and won in 2003 for "The Great Fire."
Hazzard's friend Frances Alston says the author died Monday. She had been in failing health.
Hazzard's other books included the short story collections "Cliffs of Fall" and "People in Glass Houses." She also wrote a memoir about her friend Graham Greene, "Greene in Capri," and two books about the United Nations, where she worked in the 1950s.
Comments