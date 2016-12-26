Pop superstar George Michael dies of heart failure at 53

3:48 Offer of "gift of life" brings two friends even closer Pause

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition