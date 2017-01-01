Queen Elizabeth II misses church due to 'heavy cold'

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers Pause

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

6:40 Law enforcement officers remember Deonn Carter as "an angel"

1:08 Lorenzo Carter is excited for Dominick Sanders to return for senior season

1:26 Auburn QB Sean White describes injury, health ahead of Sugar Bowl

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

2:12 School children introduced to live theater through arts in education program

2:22 How a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker

0:31 Sample Springer's production of 'Route 66' in less than 30 seconds