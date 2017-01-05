Parole denied for San Diego socialite who killed ex in 1989

Parole has been denied for Elisabeth "Betty" Broderick, a San Diego socialite who killed her ex-husband and his new wife in 1989.
Broderick faced a parole board on Wednesday at a women's prison in Corona where she's serving 32 years to life.
Deputy District Attorney Richard Sachs who attended the hearing says Broderick was defiant and in complete denial.
She was also denied parole in 2010.
Authorities say Broderick, who's 69, entered the San Diego home of 44-year-old Daniel Broderick and his new life, Linda, as they slept using a key she'd secretly taken from her daughter.
She shot them and pulled a telephone out of the wall after her wounded ex-husband tried to reach it.
Broderick said she was driven to kill by a bitter divorce. She was convicted of second-degree murder.
Her story inspired two TV movies.
Comments