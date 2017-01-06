Reynolds, Fisher laid to rest at Hollywood Hills cemetery

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

2:12 School children introduced to live theater through arts in education program

2:22 How a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker