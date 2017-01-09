Gosling dances into stars with Golden Globe for 'La La Land'

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

2:12 School children introduced to live theater through arts in education program

2:22 How a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker