Trump's efforts to step away from private empire limited

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

0:38 Army Veteran says century-old Ralston Towers plagued by bed bugs, roaches and elevator issues

8:40 Young Kansas City black men and police discuss race

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:37 Family lives in roach and mice-infested apartment but no one will help