Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad.
2."Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multi-generational saga of a family's secrets, lies and loves.
3."Swing Time," by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $27) Dreams of becoming dancers take two childhood best friends down different paths.
4."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
5."The Wrong Side of Goodbye," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) A dying magnate hires Harry Bosch to track down an heir to his fortune.
6."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a big-time scary movie after finding an old video camera in the basement.
7."Small Great Things," by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine: $28.99) A black nurse is taken to court by white supremacists in a racially charged case.
8."Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis," by Anne Rice (Knopf: $28.95) Vampire Lestat discovers the ancient sea powers of Atlantis.
9."Today Will Be Different," by Maria Semple (Little, Brown: $27) The author of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" is back with a funny new novel about an imperfect mother.
10."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne & John Tiffany (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter, the father of three children, working at the Ministry of Magic.
