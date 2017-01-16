Russian performance artist requests asylum in France

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

2:17 Handgun safety guidelines for at home and on the firing range

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide