Entertainment
Magical family set to perform at "C-Town's Got Magic"
Jason Cardwell and his daughters Macy and Sydney are among the performers scheduled to perform this weekend at "C-Town's Got Magic" at Columbus' Family Theatre, 2100 Hamilton Road at Rosehill Baptist Church. The show also features local magicians Buddy Lamb, Frankie Elliston, and Eric Thornton. Shows are Jan. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. Money raised from ticket sales will benefit Family Theatre. You can find out more or make reservations by calling (706) 366-7196Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer