Syria: IS destroys part of Roman theater in Palmyra

0:34 Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary Pause

1:20 Road trip to Trump inauguration chance to witness history firsthand

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Magical family set to perform at "C-Town's Got Magic"

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage