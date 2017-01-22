Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.
2."The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of Daniel Kahneman, Amos Tversky and the birth of behavioral economics.
3."Spark," by John J. Ratey (Little, Brown: $27) A comprehensive exploration of the positive connection between exercise and the brain.
4."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
5."Tools of Titans," by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $28) Tactics, routines and habits of billionaires and performers compiled from 200 interviews.
6."The Princess Diarist," by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider Press: $26) The actress revisits her "Star Wars" days, revealing an affair with Harrison Ford.
7."Thank You for Being Late," by Thomas L. Friedman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $28) Solutions on thriving amid accelerating technology and globalization.
8."Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.
9."The Magnolia Story," by Chip & Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson: $26.99) Inside the lives of the married stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper"
10."Talking as Fast as I Can," by Lauren Graham (Ballantine: $28) Personal essays from the star of "Gilmore Girls" on life, love, and working as a woman in Hollywood.
