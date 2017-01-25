Top court reviews free speech case of man's anti-police rap

2:22 Youth sports association director shows tornado damage in Cataula Pause

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:16 Volunteers survey those who most people pass by

1:29 Bluebelle Artist Market collecting supplies to help Albany storm victims

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

1:24 Pastor Talks About Ministry In The Former Garrard Center Building On Clover Lane