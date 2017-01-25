Motown Musical actor complains of racial assault in Reno

An actor in the stage show "Motown The Musical" filed a criminal complaint with Reno police after he says a woman shouting racial slurs assaulted him on a downtown street in broad daylight.
Elijah Lewis of New York City posted video on his Facebook page Wednesday of the white woman he says struck him in the head Tuesday afternoon near the Pioneer Center theater where he's performing through the weekend.
Officer Tim Broadway confirmed Wednesday night Reno police are "actively investigating the incident."
The Reno Gazette-Journal (http://tinyurl.com/z6tq45v) first reported on the video showing a woman cursing and calling Lewis the N-word after she appears to try to knock his cellphone to the ground. Lewis is African-American.
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said at Wednesday's city council meeting she was "incredibly disturbed by the video." She says she wants to make it clear the city will "not tolerate hate."
