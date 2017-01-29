Partial list of winners at 23rd annual SAG Awards

A complete list of winners at Sunday's 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles:
MOVIES:
Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Supporting actress: Viola Davis, "Fences"
Stunt ensemble: "Hacksaw Ridge"
---
TELEVISION:
Actor in a comedy series: William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Comedy series cast: "Orange is the New Black"
Actor in a movie or miniseries: Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"
Actress in a movie or miniseries: Sarah Paulson, "The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Stunt ensemble: "Game of Thrones"
