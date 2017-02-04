Wheat the heck? Straw art from rural Montana

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day Pause

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:26 School taps into the joy of serving those in need

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:59 Jawon Pass discusses sticking with Louisville

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right