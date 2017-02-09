A party at Pebble, a return to Florida for Couples

1:03 Jury rejects claim of self-defense, delivers guilty verdict for 2014 fatal shooting Pause

3:13 Business owner allegedly accepted $27,000 from Columbus youth football teams without fulfilling jersey orders

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

1:02 Woman reacts to judge's comments during immigration hearing

5:36 Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough."

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

13:17 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Josh McKoon