Detroit museum hosts 'Architectural Imagination' exhibition

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy Pause

1:01 Columbus police investigate scene after man killed on Conner Road

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:12 New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

0:59 Street reopens after being closed 20 years