February 12, 2017 3:00 AM

Best-sellers

Los Angeles Times

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Nonfiction

"Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.

"The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.

"Hidden Figures," by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow: $27.99) The true story of the black female mathematicians at NASA who helped win the Space Race.

"Insane Clown President," by Matt Taibbi (Spiegel & Grau: $28) Essays about the 2016 presidential campaign and its aftermath by the Rolling Stone contributor.

"Tools of Titans," by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $28) Tactics, routines and habits of billionaires and performers.

"The Lost City of the Monkey God," by Douglas Preston (Grand Central: $28) The author joins scientists to find a lost civilization in the Honduran jungle.

"Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.

"Three Days in January," by Bret Baier (Morrow: $28.99) An account of the final days of Dwight Eisenhower's presidency.

"The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of Daniel Kahneman, Amos Tversky and the birth of behavioral economics.

"When Breath Becomes Air," by Paul Kalanithi (Random House: $25) A posthumously published memoir by a young neurosurgeon faced with a terminal cancer.

