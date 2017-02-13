Mama Beyonce shines, Adele flubs in Grammy's top moments

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys Pause

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:23 Mercer's Lawrence surpasses 1,500 career points

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer