Love it or hate it, 'Love Actually' is getting a sequel

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story Pause

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:06 Man brings the gospel to America's highways and byways

2:30 Jonathan Norton talks about his career change and Wynnbrook Christian School

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide