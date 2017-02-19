Entertainment

Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:

Fiction

1."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.

2."Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.

3."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.

4."Difficult Women," by Roxane Gay (Grove Press: $25) A collection of short stories featuring passionate women living complex lives.

5."4 3 2 1," by Paul Auster (Holt: $32.50) Four versions of the early life of a young man growing up in New Jersey.

6."Moonglow," by Michael Chabon (Harper: $28.99) A multi-generational saga of a family's secrets, lies and loves.

7."Transit," by Rachel Cusk (Transit: $26) A newly divorced writer moves to London with her two sons in the sequel to "Outline."

8."The Whistler," by John Grisham (Doubleday: $28.95) A previously disbarred lawyer alerts a Florida investigator to a corrupt judge involved with the Mob.

9."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a scary movie after finding an old video camera in the basement.

10."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne & John Tiffany (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter working at the Ministry of Magic.

