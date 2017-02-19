Entertainment

February 19, 2017 9:52 AM

2 Ohio counties plan to use electronic poll books this year

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Election officials in two major metropolitan areas in northern Ohio plan to begin using electronic poll books this year, joining more than two-thirds of Ohio's 88 counties in making the switch from paper lists to check in voters.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Board of Elections recently voted to purchase 1,450 electronic poll books from a Florida company. The board plans to phase-in the use of poll books starting with the May 2 Primary Election.

The Lucas County Board of Elections is set to vote March 3 on which of two computer tablet vendors it will use for its 550 computer tablets. The board aims to use the machines in the Toledo municipal primary Sept. 12.

Sixty-one of Ohio's counties have implemented electronic poll book technology so far.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The final U.S. Beauty and the Beast trailer

View more video

Entertainment Videos