Plan Ahead

February 27
CSU Philharmonic
The evening includes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2, a work that serves as a cornerstone of the symphonic repertoire. 7:30 p.m. Free. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. events.columbusstate.edu
February 28
Trivia Bee
The Literacy Alliance’s 12th Annual Trivia Bee is the premier annual fund and awareness event where teams from businesses, churches and around the community compete. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Entrance fee. CSU’s Cunningham Center. 706-748-2610
March 1
Callaway Gardens Raptor Show
Several birds appear at each show, swooping overhead and giving guests an up-close look “on the glove” of raptor experts.10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. $20/adult; $15/senior 65 and up; $10/child ages 6-12; and Free/children age 5 and younger. Callaway Discovery Center. www.callawaygardens.com
March 2-4
Grease
“Grease” is a trip to 1959 as greaser Danny Zuko and goody-two-shoes Sandy Dumbrowski fall in love amid wild times at Rydell High. 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets $15-$52. Springer Opera House. www.springeroperahouse.org
March 3
David Allen Coe
Country music legend performing all of his hit songs 8 p.m. Tickets $30.50/advance; $35/door. Columbus Convention and Trade Center. www.thingstodoincolumbusga.com
March 4
Midland Lodge Country Breakfast
All you can eat. 7-11 a.m. $5. Midland Lodge, 8701 Garrett Rd., Midland, Ga. Tickets www.fam144.com
Comments