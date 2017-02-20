Plan Ahead

Entertainment

February 20, 2017 10:00 AM

February 27

CSU Philharmonic

The evening includes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2, a work that serves as a cornerstone of the symphonic repertoire. 7:30 p.m. Free. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. events.columbusstate.edu

February 28

Trivia Bee

The Literacy Alliance’s 12th Annual Trivia Bee is the premier annual fund and awareness event where teams from businesses, churches and around the community compete. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Entrance fee. CSU’s Cunningham Center. 706-748-2610

March 1

Callaway Gardens Raptor Show

Several birds appear at each show, swooping overhead and giving guests an up-close look “on the glove” of raptor experts.10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. $20/adult; $15/senior 65 and up; $10/child ages 6-12; and Free/children age 5 and younger. Callaway Discovery Center. www.callawaygardens.com

March 2-4

Grease

“Grease” is a trip to 1959 as greaser Danny Zuko and goody-two-shoes Sandy Dumbrowski fall in love amid wild times at Rydell High. 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets $15-$52. Springer Opera House. www.springeroperahouse.org

March 3

David Allen Coe

Country music legend performing all of his hit songs 8 p.m. Tickets $30.50/advance; $35/door. Columbus Convention and Trade Center. www.thingstodoincolumbusga.com

March 4

Midland Lodge Country Breakfast

All you can eat. 7-11 a.m. $5. Midland Lodge, 8701 Garrett Rd., Midland, Ga. Tickets www.fam144.com

