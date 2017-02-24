Brazil's Carnival begins with parades, parties but no mayor

Costumed patients from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute wait for the start of their Carnival parade, coined in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
A patient from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute wears an octopus costume during the institute's carnival parade, coined in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
Patients from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute take part on a carnival parade coined, in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
Patients from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute dance during a carnival parade coined, in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
A fake mummy representing the Supreme Court carries a sign criticizing court justices that reads in Portuguese: "The Supreme Mummy. Little causes. Big transactions," during the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute carnival parade, coined in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
A patient from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute takes part on a carnival parade coined, in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
Patients from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute dance during a carnival parade coined, in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
Patients from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute dance during a carnival parade coined, in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
Patients from the Nise da Silveira mental health institute wait for the beginning of a carnival parade coined, in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
Patients from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute dance during a carnival parade coined, in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
Arlindo, a patient from the Nise da Silveira Mental Health Institute, makes his marionette dance during a carnival parade coined, in Portuguese: "Loucura Suburbana," or Suburban Madness, in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Patients, their relatives and institute workers held their parade one day before the official start of Carnival.
Carnival King Momo, Fabio Damiao dos Santos Antunes, holds up the key to the city at a ceremony marking the official start of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Marcelo Crivella, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, opted not to attend the ceremony, and in his place Secretary of Culture Nilceia Nogueira, left, handed over the key.
A dancer performs during the Carmelitas street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
A youth sells foam cans to revelers during the "Get out Temer" carnival street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers took to the streets to protest Brazil's President Michel Temer.
A reveler with his body covered by the Portuguese message: "get out Temer" dances during the "Out Temer" carnival street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers took to the streets to protest Brazil's President Michel Temer.
A reveler holds a sign that reads in Portuguese: "Indians want demarcation" during the "Out Temer" carnival street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers took to the streets to protest Brazil's President Michel Temer.
A reveler wears a crown that reads in Portuguese: "Out Temer" during a carnival street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers took to the streets to protest Brazil's President Michel Temer.
A reveler pretends to hit a man representing the United States who holds a sign that reads in Portuguese: "Brazilian is fooling, selling everything cheap. Oil" during the "Out Temer" carnival street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers took to the streets to protest Brazil's President Michel Temer.
Revelers take part in the "Out Temer" carnival street party, carrying an effigy of Brazil's impeached President Dilma Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers took to the streets to protest Brazil's President Michel Temer.
A mask in the likeness of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stands before the start of the "Out Temer" carnival street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers took to the streets to protest Brazil's President Michel Temer.
Revelers pretend to beat a sign that reads "Temer, coup leader" during the "Out Temer" carnival street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers took to the streets to protest Brazil's President Michel Temer.
Revelers react to the camera during the Carmelitas street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
Revelers dance during the Carmelitas street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
Revelers wearing bride costumes attend the Carmelitas street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
A reveler in costume poses for the photo during the Carmelitas street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
Revelers take part in the Carmelitas street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
A man dressed as a nun cracks a whip during the Carmelitas street party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties during Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
Maria Cristina de Jesus, the guardian of Rio's city key, places the oversized key in a bag during a delay for the ceremony officially kicking off Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. De Jesus' late father, Jose Geraldo de Jesus, also known as Candonga, kept the key safe at his home after it kept getting lost year after year since the 1970's. After his death in 1997, his family kept up the tradition of keeping the key safe at their home.
People wait for the start of the official ceremony that kicks off Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The world's most famous Carnival bash began in a strange way: after a day in silence, evangelical Mayor Marcelo Crivella delayed the traditionally opulent starting ceremony until 8:30 p.m. only to skip it with the excuse that his wife was sick.
