February 25, 2017 11:29 AM

Madison mayor proposes task force to encourage hip-hop scene

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The mayor of Madison is proposing a task force aimed at making Wisconsin's capital a more welcoming place, especially for hip-hop artists and audiences.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2mmgO4I) reports that Mayor Paul Soglin's proposed Equity in Music and Entertainment task force comes after years of efforts by the hip-hop community to address city policies and policing.

Madison has an active community of hip-hop artists. But in the past, some live music venues have added what some say is excess security for events or dropped hip-hop events altogether after fights, gunfire or other violence at shows.

Pascal "DJ Pain 1" Bayley, a DJ and record producer from Madison, says the task force is long coming and necessary.

