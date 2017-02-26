Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Norse Mythology," by Neil Gaiman (Norton: $25.95) A rendition of the great Norse tales.
2."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via an imaginary train running under America.
3."The Refugees," by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove Press: $25) Short stories exploring immigration, identity, love and family.
4."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
5."Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.
6."Swing Time," by Zadie Smith (Penguin Press: $27) Childhood friends' dreams of becoming dancers take them down different paths.
7."Difficult Women," by Roxane Gay (Grove Press: $25) A collection of short stories featuring passionate women.
8."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a scary movie after finding a video camera.
9."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne & John Tiffany (Pottermore: $29.99) The script from the play featuring adult Harry Potter.
10."Echoes in Death," by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press: $27.99) Lt. Eve Dallas of the NYPD investigates a fatal home invasion.
