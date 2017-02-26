Entertainment

February 26, 2017 10:04 PM

Partial list of winners for 89th Academy Awards

The Associated Press

Partial list of winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight."

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, "Fences."

Foreign Language Film: "The Salesman," Iran.

Sound Mixing: "Hacksaw Ridge," Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace.

Sound Editing: "Arrival," Sylvain Bellemare.

Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Documentary Feature: "O.J.: Made in America," Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

Makeup and Hairstyling: "Suicide Squad," Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.

