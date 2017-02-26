Socially relevant 'Zootopia' wins Oscar for best animation

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts? Pause

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:02 Local company helps control coyote population