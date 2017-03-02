Developers plan for new movie theater in Troy

Officials in an upstate New York city have announced plans for a new downtown project.
Troy officials announced Wednesday that a Bow Tie Cinemas movie theater will be built on a vacant parking lot in the city. The lot, called One Monument Square, is 1.6 acres.
Mayor Patrick Madden tells Time Warner Cable News (http://bit.ly/2mcirnK ) that the theater will attract more new businesses to downtown Troy.
Another developer was slated to build on the site but backed out after delays.
The theater plan has to be approved by the city council. Construction can then begin as early as fall.
