March 2, 2017 8:34 PM

Kings' Miller retiring after 44 years as voice of LA hockey

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller is retiring after 44 years and 3,351 games as the Hall of Fame play-by-play voice of the team.

The 78-year-old Miller plans to call the Kings' last home game on April 8 against Chicago and their regular-season finale at Anaheim the following night to end his career, he announced Thursday during a news conference at Staples Center.

"I've been very fortunate to have a long career in my chosen profession," Miller said. "This is not the way I wanted it to work out. I really wanted to finish all the games this season."

